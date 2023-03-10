World Share

British PM Rishi Sunak meets French President Macron in Paris

The UK will give France more than 600 million dolars over three years to help stop migrants crossing the Channel in small boats. The finding was announced at a summit in Paris between UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and President Emmanuel Macron, who said France would also contribute. Relations between the two countries have suffered from the after-effects of Brexit and the ongoing problem of illegal migration across the English Channel. It's hoped the two sides can begin a diplomatic reset It was hoped he and President Emanual Macron could reset relations as both recognise they have many common challenges. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood has more details