Just 2 Degrees: Earthquakes and the climate crisis, Horror scenes of India's dairy industry
25:10
World
Just 2 Degrees: Earthquakes and the climate crisis, Horror scenes of India's dairy industry
In this episode, we take a look at whether the human-created climate crisis has an impact on earthquakes, as Türkiye continues to clean up and rebuild after the deadly earthquakes in February. And, activists raise their voices for poor nations hit by environmental catastrophes. Also, a filmmaker showcases the ugly face behind India’s dairy industry. Host: Reagen Des Vignes Guests: Ilan Kelman Harsha Atmakuri Michael Archer
March 11, 2023
