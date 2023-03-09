World Share

Banning TikTok | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry

New legislation to ban TikTok moves through the US Congress, as lawmakers accuse the Chinese social media app of threatening US national security, while civil liberties activists warn the move could violate the constitutional rights of millions of Americans. TikTok, which is used by over 100 million Americans, including two thirds of American teenagers, has been called a “security threat” by Republican lawmakers on Capitol Hill and top US intelligence officials.