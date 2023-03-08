POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
How prevalent is cartel crossfire across US-Mexican border?
In Mexico, tragedy for four Americans kidnapped by drug cartels. Two have been killed, and the other two released. They had travelled there for medical care, and got caught in the crossfire of drug gangs. Now the US is calling for justice. Tony Payan from Rice University's Baker Institute explains how people can get caught up in crossfire across Mexican border. #USMexicanBorder #Cartels #PrivateContractors
March 8, 2023
