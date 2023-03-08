POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Croatian Rescue Team Impressed by Turkish Unity Amid Quake Disaster
06:05
World
Croatian Rescue Team Impressed by Turkish Unity Amid Quake Disaster
On the sidelines of a recent G20 meeting, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu thanked his Croatian counterpart for supporting Türkiye after two major earthquakes hit the country's south. Search and rescue teams from all over the world managed to save thousands of people trapped under the rubble. Veljko Skenderija spoke to the Croatian rescuers who spent days searching for survivors. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
March 8, 2023
