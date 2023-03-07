World Share

Chinese foreign minister: US should change policies towards China

China's new foreign minister has warned the United States of 'catastrophic consequences,' if it doesn't change course on Taiwan and Ukraine. The comments were made at China's annual parliamentary gathering. Ties between the world's two biggest economies are at an all-time low, with tension rising even further after the US claim of Chinese spy balloons floating over North America, and federal agencies saying the coronavirus pandemic began because of a leak from a Chinese lab. Ali Mustafa has the details. #China #US #Taiwan