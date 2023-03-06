World Share

Does Luis Moreno Ocampo think International Justice is flawed? | The InnerView

When Luis Moreno Ocampo was first Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, his high profile indictments, including that of Sudan’s former president Omar al-Bashir, were both celebrated and condemned depending on who you talk to. But it is Moreno Ocampo’s early days as a deputy prosecutor in Argentina’s “Trial of the Juntas” that have put him back in the spotlight. The Oscar-nominated and Golden Globe winning “Argentina, 1985” tells the story of the trial of Argentina’s generals, where Moreno Ocampo and a young legal team did the seemingly unthinkable by putting their former dictators on trial and winning. He speaks to The InnerView about why the trial is still relevant today, with democracy under threat worldwide and he addresses the limitations and double standards inherent in the international justice system.