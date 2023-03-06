World Share

How are the earthquake survivors in Türkiye and Syria coping a month after the earthquakes?

One month on from the devastating earthquakes that hit Türkiye, the daunting task of rebuilding begins as thousands of apartment blocks lie in ruins. Across the country, people are still recovering from serious injuries sustained in the disaster, while warnings of secondary diseases remain a significant concern. Guests: Oren Rozner Israeli Search and Rescue Team Jean-Nicolas Dangelser Emergency Prepardness Coordinator at MSF Levent Ozturk Head of Yardim Konvoyu Dr Mufaddal Hamadeh Former President of the Syrian American Medical Society Dr Mazen Kewara Türkiye Country Director of the Syrian American Medical Society