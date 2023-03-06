POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
How are the earthquake survivors in Türkiye and Syria coping a month after the earthquakes?
25:35
World
How are the earthquake survivors in Türkiye and Syria coping a month after the earthquakes?
One month on from the devastating earthquakes that hit Türkiye, the daunting task of rebuilding begins as thousands of apartment blocks lie in ruins. Across the country, people are still recovering from serious injuries sustained in the disaster, while warnings of secondary diseases remain a significant concern. Guests: Oren Rozner Israeli Search and Rescue Team Jean-Nicolas Dangelser Emergency Prepardness Coordinator at MSF Levent Ozturk Head of Yardim Konvoyu Dr Mufaddal Hamadeh Former President of the Syrian American Medical Society Dr Mazen Kewara Türkiye Country Director of the Syrian American Medical Society
March 6, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?