POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Strait Talk Goes to the Epicentre of Türkiye’s Feb 6 Earthquakes
25:50
World
Strait Talk Goes to the Epicentre of Türkiye’s Feb 6 Earthquakes
It’s been one month since Türkiye was hit by the largest twin earthquakes in nearly a century. A magnitude 7.7 quake struck followed by powerful aftershocks, with several measuring over 6.0 in the country’s south. After the one-month mark, the death toll has passed 45,000. In this special edition of Strait Talk, we visit the epicenter of the destruction in Kahramanmaras as we take a look at what lies ahead. While international aid steps in and work shifts over to recovery and reconstruction, what challenges still remain? Guests: Klaus Jurgen Political Analyst Mehmet Çelik Editorial Coordinator at Daily Sabah
March 3, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?