POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The Lies and Fall of George Santos
26:00
World
The Lies and Fall of George Santos
George Santos, a Republican congressman, was elected late last year as a representative for New York's 3rd congressional district. He spun an elaborate web of lies to boost his career, which are all unravelling. There are bipartisan efforts calling on him to resign. Among others, we speak to Barbara Hurdas, a former work colleague of the disgraced Congressman and Dr. Christian Hart, a psychologist who will help us understand why Santos felt the need to lie compulsively
March 2, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?