POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US intelligence finds ‘Havana Syndrome’ not caused by American foes
01:32
World
US intelligence finds ‘Havana Syndrome’ not caused by American foes
Since 2016, a number of US officials worldwide have been suffering from a mysterious illness dubbed ‘Havana Syndrome’ which was reportedly causing neurological symptoms including migraines, dizziness and nausea. It has long been suspected that hostile powers were behind the illness. However, US intelligence now says there is no evidence that any foreign adversary was involved. #HavanaSyndrome #US
March 2, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?