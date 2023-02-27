POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
What are the potential consequences of Russia's suspension of the New START treaty?
26:00
World
Russia has halted its involvement in the New START treaty - the sole remaining arms control agreement. As a result, both the United States and Russia's nuclear warheads will be without monitoring for the first time in 50 years, creating concerns about a potential nuclear arms race. Guests: David Jonas Adjunct Professor of Law at George Washington University Sergey Markov Former Member of Russian Parliament John Erath Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation Director Paul Ingram Senior Research Associate at Cambridge University
February 27, 2023
