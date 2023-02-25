POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Voters in Africa's most populous country go to polls on Saturday
05:45
World
Voters in Africa's most populous country go to polls on Saturday
Ovigwe is a Policy Analyst at Development Reimagined. He focuses on geopolitics with particular reference to Africa in a changing global order. Specifically, his work includes analyses and publications on how great power politics affect developments in the region; with a special focus on regional/international security, institutions-alliances, and initiatives-projects. In this interview he talked about Nigeria Elections. #nigeriaelection
February 25, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?