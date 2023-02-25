POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US announces $10B military aid package for Kiev, $2B for weapons
Retired Brigadier General Peter Zwack is a former US Defense Attache to Russia, as well as a global fellow at the Wilson Center and the Kennan Institute. On the first anniversary of the Ukrainian-Russian war, Peter Zwack describes the course of the war for a year and the level it reached. He also touches on the relations between China and Russia in the context of the Ukraine war. #warinukraine #oneyearon #russsia
February 25, 2023
