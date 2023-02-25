February 25, 2023
02:21
02:21
More Videos
Kiev holds ceremony to mark the anniversary of the war
The European Union has approved a 10th round of sanctions on Russia, which the bloc says will make financing the war even more difficult. The motion comes as Ukraine's allies around the world continue to voice their support on the one-year anniversary since Moscow's invasion. Western leaders say Russia has failed to achieve its military goals and urged the international community to maintain solidarity with Ukraine. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
More Videos