World Share

The War in Ukraine: One Year On | Bigger than Five

As Russia’s war in Ukraine enters its second year with no end in sight and NATO countries continue to pledge more heavy weapons, what are the prospects for a negotiated settlement and peace? Can either side prevail militarily, as the war rages on? And how will the expected delays in deploying US and western battle tanks to Ukraine affect the course of the war? Ghida Fakhry asks a former NATO Supreme Allied Commander on this month’s Bigger than Five.