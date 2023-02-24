POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
How Much Damage Did Türkiye's Agricultural Heartland Suffer From the Feb 6 Quakes?
14:11
World
How Much Damage Did Türkiye's Agricultural Heartland Suffer From the Feb 6 Quakes?
The UN has warned about possible disruptions to food supplies, following the February 6 earthquakes that devastated one of Turkiye's key agricultural regions. While the twin tremors damaged many cities in Turkiye's south, it also wreaked havoc on rural areas. In response, the Turkish government has pledged financial assistance to farmers, including cash payments and subsidies to secure food supply chains. Guests: Sharon George Senior Lecturer at Keele University Aylin Oney Tan Food Writer and Culinary Researcher
February 24, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?