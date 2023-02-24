What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

How Much Damage Did Türkiye's Agricultural Heartland Suffer From the Feb 6 Quakes?

The UN has warned about possible disruptions to food supplies, following the February 6 earthquakes that devastated one of Turkiye's key agricultural regions. While the twin tremors damaged many cities in Turkiye's south, it also wreaked havoc on rural areas. In response, the Turkish government has pledged financial assistance to farmers, including cash payments and subsidies to secure food supply chains. Guests: Sharon George Senior Lecturer at Keele University Aylin Oney Tan Food Writer and Culinary Researcher