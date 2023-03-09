World Share

Russia unleashes new wave of attacks, killing at least six people

Russia has waged its latest offensive in a wave of missile attacks across Ukraine and killed several civilians. The assault is the first on this scale in several weeks. The death toll climbed higher in the eastern city of Bakhmut, as the bloody stand off there continues. Meanwhile, the alarm was raised again today after more damage at Europe's largest nuclear power plant, which was forced to use a back up supply. Shadia Edwards-Dashti has more.