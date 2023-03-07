March 7, 2023
01:42
Search continues for four US citizens kidnapped by Mexican gang
Mexican authorities are searching for four Americans who were reportedly kidnapped by gangs in the border city of Matamoros. Their family members say the four friends, from South Carolina, crossed into Mexico from Texas last week for one of them to get cosmetic surgery on her stomach. But the group got caught in a shootout, and gunmen opened fire on their vehicle. Daniel Padwick has more.
