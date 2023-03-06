POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Washington announces new $400M arms package to Ukraine
The US announces about $400 million more in security assistance to Ukraine in the fight against Russia’s attacks which started just over a year ago. Former US ambassador to Ukraine and senior director at the Atlantic Council John Herbst talks about the latest in the Ukraine-Russia war and why western assistance to Ukraine is crucial in the fight against Moscow. #HymarsDefenseSystem #artillery #USmilitaryaid
March 6, 2023
