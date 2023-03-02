POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Kremlin claims terrorist attack near Ukraine border, Kiev denies
02:23
World
Kremlin claims terrorist attack near Ukraine border, Kiev denies
Vladimir Putin claims Russia has been attacked by terrorists after conflicting reports of fighting reports of fighting near the Ukrainian border. The governor of Bryansk region in Russia says saboteurs from Ukraine opened fire on civilians killing one person and injuring a child. Kyiv has strongly denied the Russian claim. In Ukraine, the battle for the eastern city of Bakhmut appears to be reaching a critical stage. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
March 2, 2023
