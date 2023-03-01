POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
How fair was Nigeria's election won by Bola Tinubu?
26:20
World
How fair was Nigeria's election won by Bola Tinubu?
Bola Tinubu from the All Progressives Congress Party has emerged as the winner of the Nigerian election four days after voting. However, the opposition has raised concerns over allegations of voter intimidation, low turnout, and widespread delays. How free and fair was the election? Guests: Ier Jonathan-Ichaver Parliamentary Candidate with the African Democratic Congress Kayode Ogundamisi Political Commentator on Nigerian Politics and International Affairs Philip Idaewor Former Chair of the All Progressives Congress UK
March 1, 2023
