February 28, 2023
02:08
02:08
More Videos
Israeli settlers attack Palestinian homes, killing one in Nablus
In the past few hours, six Palestinians have been detained after new Israeli raids across several locations in the Occupied West Bank. There were clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinians, including an armed attack on an Israeli checkpoint. No casualties have been reported. Israeli settlers attacked a Palestinian ambulance, injuring one woman. Ali Mustafa has more. #Israel #Palestine #WestBank
More Videos