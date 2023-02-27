POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
How has the war in Ukraine changed the global economy?
Traditional trade relations destroyed, soaring energy prices, and the threat of severe global food shortages. How has Russia’s conflict with Ukraine changed the global economy? Guests: Yuri Poluneev Former Member of the Ukrainian Parliament and Former Deputy Head of the Supervisory Board of the National Bank of Ukraine Arnaud Petit Executive Director of the International Grain Council Alicia García Herrero Chief Economist for Asia Pacific at Natixis and Senior Fellow at Bruegel Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcasted out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:00 GMT on TRT World.
February 27, 2023
