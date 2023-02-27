February 27, 2023
05:00
05:00
One on One Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah
The Russia-Ukraine conflict has pushed Gulf Co-operation Council countries to take a firm stance on the conflict. As a country that has been through an Iraqi invasion more than three decades ago, Kuwait has aligned its position towards Ukraine's sovereignty in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. TRT World sat down with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to discuss the Russia-Ukraine conflict, GCC countries and Kuwait's relations with Türkiye.
