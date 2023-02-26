World Share

Nigeria’s presidential race expected to be the tightest ever

Vote counting is under way in Nigeria's tightest presidential election since the end of military rule in 1999. Turnout has been high in Africa's most populous country with many young, first-time voters arriving to cast their ballots. But Saturday's vote was marred by long delays at polling stations and attacks by armed men. There were reports in Lagos, the country's largest city, of violence and ballot boxes being snatched. Residents in the southern state of Bayelsa will have to cast their ballots later on Sunday due to disruptions. Lape Olarinoye sent us this report. #NigeriaElections