Azerbaijan has been one of the first countries to offer help
Azerbaijan's response to Türkiye's appeal for aid has once again emphasised the deep historical ties between the two countries. The special relationship has been described as 'one nation, two states.' Twenty trucks of humanitarian aid have arrived in Türkiye from Azerbaijan since Monday, bringing the total number to 200. According to official numbers, 420 Azerbaijani search-and-rescue personnel have been deployed to the most affected areas. Azerbaijani teams have so far rescued 16 people from the rubble. Azerbaijan's ambassador to the UK Elin Suleymanoglu is joined to TRT World.
February 10, 2023
