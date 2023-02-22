World Share

US President Biden: Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia

US President Joe Biden was in Poland on Tuesday - a day after making a surprise visit to Kyiv. In the week marking the one-year anniversary of the conflict, Biden told allies the battle for Ukraine was a battle for democracy. He was speaking after President Vladimir Putin delivered his own speech in Moscow. In a long and bitter State of the Nation address, Putin blamed the West for the military offensive, and announced Russia was withdrawing from the nuclear weapons treaty. Our Europe Correspondent, Simon McGregor-Wood has this report.