Miracle Rescues Continue a Week After Türkiye-Syria Quake
One week after a pair of devastating earthquakes hit southern Türkiye, survivors are still being pulled from the rubble. One of those miracle rescues involved a 40-year-old woman in Gaziantep, who was saved 170 hours after the quake struck on February 6. Several others, including a young boy and a 62-year-old, were also rescued on Sunday, having spent more than six days under the rubble. Türkiye's disaster agency AFAD says that more than 230-thousand people are involved in search and rescue efforts. The number of international rescuers has risen to over 9,000, coming from dozens of countries. Last week's magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in Kahramanmaras, have affected 13 million people across 10 provinces in Türkiye's south. The death toll, passed 30,000 one week after the quake struck, with tens of thousands injured. Meanwhile, Türkiye has issued arrest warrants for more than 100 people, suspected of being involved in poor construction practices that led to so many buildings collapsing during last week's quakes. Guests: Alvaro Rodriguez UN Resident Coordinator in Türkiye Erdem Aycicek Head of Programmes at ASRA Tuncay Taymaz Professor at ITU
February 14, 2023
