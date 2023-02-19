POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Doctor Oz in quake hit Turkiye to support relief efforts
03:07
World
Doctor Oz in quake hit Turkiye to support relief efforts
Turkish American heart surgeon and Emmy Award winner TV host Doctor emphasize the importance of rebuilding correctly for the sake of survivors. Doctor Oz says TRT World building of prosthesis centers will be important in the near future. He shows solidarity with health workers in Adana Hospital. He adds that the resources exist there but there is need for support. #TurkiyeQuakes #fieldhospitals
February 19, 2023
