Rescuers continue to pull survivors alive from building rubble in Türkiye
03:08
World
Rescuers continue to pull survivors alive from building rubble in Türkiye
Against all the odds, people are still being pulled alive from the rubble, after the powerful earthquakes which struck southern Turkiye and northern Syria. More than a week after the disaster, a four year girl is one of a handful to be found - but hopes of finding survivors are diminishing, with the death toll passing 35,000. Across the region, teams continue to dig through wreckage to find those still clinging to life. Simon McGregor-Wood reports.
February 14, 2023
