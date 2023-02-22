POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Russia and China pledge to strengthen ties and deepen partnership
02:42
World
Russia and China pledge to strengthen ties and deepen partnership
Russian President Vladimir Putin met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday. They talked of developing closer relations. Later, Putin appeared at a pro-war rally at a Moscow football stadium. His meeting with China’s top diplomat coming just days after western diplomats warned China might be considering supplying military equipment to Russia. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden continuing his visit to Warsaw where he's been meeting with leaders from countries on NATO’s eastern flank. And reaffirming US commitment to their security. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
February 22, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?