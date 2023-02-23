11 Palestinians killed, more than 100 injured in West Bank raid

What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Israel has launched a missile strike on Gaza after its air defence system intercepted several rockets fired from the Palestinian territory early on Thursday. At least 11 Palestinians were killed and more than a hundred injured on Wednesday during an Israeli raid on Nablus, in the occupied West Bank. Amir Oren, Haaretz Columnist unpacks the latest escalations in violence. #Israel #Palestine #WestBankraid