Seymour Hersh on Nord Stream | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
Seymour Hersh on Nord Stream | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
The US government rejects a bombshell report by Pulitzer Prize veteran investigative journalist Seymour Hersh entitled “How America Took Out the Nord Stream Pipeline”, which alleges that the United States, with Norway’s assistance, blew up the Nord Stream 1 and 2 natural gas pipelines in a covert operation last September. The attack on the Nord Stream pipelines was carried out by the US Navy and the CIA under direct orders from President Biden, according to Hersh’s piece which was published on February 8th on Substack.com. Seymour Hersh joins Ghida Fakhry on this week’s episode to discuss his report.
February 22, 2023
