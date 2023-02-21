World Share

The Cradle of Civilisation In Türkiye's South Reduced to Rubble

Several provinces that were hit by the two strongest earthquakes in Türkiye's history are home to many historical buildings. The area includes six UNESCO World Heritage sites. Many mosques, churches and other landmarks have either been destroyed or badly damaged. The tremors also rattled Antakya, the city of civilisations once ruled by the Greek, Roman, Byzantine, Persian, Arab and Ottoman empires. The government says restoration will begin next month but how will the restoration process play out? Plus, despite being the smallest country in the region, Montenegro sent trucks of supplies and donations as well as rescue teams to help save lives. The country has also opened doors to Turkish people whose homes have been destroyed in the worst earthquake in Türkiye's history. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp