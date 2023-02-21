What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

What does Türkiye need to learn from other countries that have fault lines?

Two new earthquakes hit Türkiye's Hatay province near the Syrian border, just two weeks after a pair of major earthquakes in the area occurred on February 6. Volkan Sevilgen is CTO and co-founder of catastrophe modelling company Temblor's scientific programming and technology development department. He unpacks what Türkiye needs to learn from countries such as Japan which are prone to earthquakes. #TurkiyeQuakes #Japan #California