Have Türkiye's Quake Relief Efforts Created Diplomatic Openings?
Have Türkiye's Quake Relief Efforts Created Diplomatic Openings?
Right after the February 6 quakes struck, dozens of countries mobilized to provide both search and rescue teams, and crucial aid supplies. Türkiye's disaster management agency says that more than 9,000 international workers participated in post-quake operations, and that nearly 100 countries offered assistance. Many that were the first to provide aid, were both long time allies, and countries that Ankara saw a year of tense relations. Guests: Ibrahim Ozer Turkish Red Crescent Tudor Onea Associate Professor at Bilkent University Mark Meirowitz Professor at SUNY Maritime College
February 20, 2023
