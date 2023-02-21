World Share

Why are 200 migrant children missing in the UK?

200 asylum seeking children in Britain have gone missing from government care. The UK’s Shadow Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, linked their disappearance to ‘a criminal network’, and accused the government of ‘completely failing to stop them’. The authorities say they are trying to find the children, but is there any chance they will be found, and how could they be lost in the first place? Guests: Bharti Patel Former CEO of Every Child Protected Against Trafficking Neil Jameson Director of UK Welcomes Refugees Daniel Sohege Campaigns Manager at Love 146 Human Rights Organisation Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.