Ukraine bracing itself for intensified Russian airstrikes
02:59
World
Ukraine is bracing for an increase in Russian missile attacks to coincide with the one year anniversary of the war. Extra security measures are being implemented across the country, school classes have been moved online and people are being encouraged to work from home. While in Russia, President Vladimir Putin has paid tribute to the nation’s fallen soldiers while vowing to strengthen his nuclear arsenal. Sarah Morice reports.
February 23, 2023
