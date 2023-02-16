World Share

Can we use scientific methods to predict earthquakes before they occur?

In the wake of the recent earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria, technology has played a crucial role in assisting rescue workers on the ground. In the first part of the show, we are joined by two panellists to discuss the types of technologies employed to rescue victims of earthquakes.Then, we speak with two experts to explore the possibility of predicting earthquakes before they occur. Guests: David O'Neill Team Commander of UK Rescue Team in Türkiye Angelos Amditis National Technical University of Athens Patricia Martinez-Garzon German Centre for Geosciences Researcher Ziyadin Cakır Istanbul Technical University Professor of Geology