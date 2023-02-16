POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Inside the US aid operation in Adıyaman: Search and rescue effort in Türkiye Quakes
TRT World takes a closer look at the international search and rescue efforts currently underway in Türkiye. Specifically, we visit the operation and command center of US aid in Adıyaman, one of the hardest-hit areas. TRT World’s Jaffar Hasnain show you the center and speak to US aid officials to learn more about their crucial role in the ongoing relief efforts. #TurkiyeQuakes
February 16, 2023
