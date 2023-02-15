POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
World unites in solidarity to aid Türkiye after devastating earthquake
25:35
World
World unites in solidarity to aid Türkiye after devastating earthquake
After years of providing substantial financial aid to various parts of the world, Türkiye finds itself in need of help in the aftermath of a devastating earthquake. As the nation mourns its losses and begins to rebuild, the global community is coming together to offer their support and assistance. Guests: Nikolaus Meyer-Landrut EU Ambassador to Türkiye Johannes Wimmer Austrian Ambassador to Türkiye Lee Won-Ik South Korean Ambassador to Türkiye
February 15, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?