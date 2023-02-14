World Share

Bosnians Ship Massive Amounts of Aid to Help Türkiye’s Quake Victims

As the Bosnian government and NGOs send rescue teams to save lives in Türkiye's quake-hit areas, residents in Sarajevo are collecting mountains of aid for survivors. The country's Humanitarian organisation Pomozi.ba is receiving an enormous amount of donations including clothes, blankets, sleeping bags and food. Meanwhile, people in Srebrenica, a city that suffered one of the worst atrocities in history, have opened their hearts to help earthquake survivors. Massive donations have been collected at mosques across the city and according to a local imam, 'it's the largest donation that has ever been collected in Srebrenica since the genocide'. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp