Second quake hit Kahramanmaras nine hours after first

Southern Türkiye and northern Syria have been hit by two powerful earthquakes within hours of each other. At least 2,300 people have been killed ... but the death toll is expected to rise further. Both earthquakes measured over 7 in magnitude, the first in the early hours when many people were asleep. Türkiye has asked the international community for help -- and world leaders have responded with pledges of aid. Simon McGregor-Wood reports. #TurkiyeQuakes