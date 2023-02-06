POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Second quake hit Kahramanmaras nine hours after first
03:06
World
Second quake hit Kahramanmaras nine hours after first
Southern Türkiye and northern Syria have been hit by two powerful earthquakes within hours of each other. At least 2,300 people have been killed ... but the death toll is expected to rise further. Both earthquakes measured over 7 in magnitude, the first in the early hours when many people were asleep. Türkiye has asked the international community for help -- and world leaders have responded with pledges of aid. Simon McGregor-Wood reports. #TurkiyeQuakes
February 6, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?