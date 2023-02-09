POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
More than 16,000 rescue teams taking part in search operations
03:36
World
More than 16,000 rescue teams taking part in search operations
More than 20-thousand people have been confirmed dead following the powerful earthquakes which hit southern Turkey and northern Syria. The Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has been touring devastated areas of his country for a second day where he promised to rebuild the regions within a year. At least 71-thousand people have been injured in Syria and Turkey. Despite a critical period have passed for finding survivors, people are still being found under the rubble as rescue efforts enter a fourth night. Sarah Morice reports
February 9, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?