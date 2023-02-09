World Share

More than 16,000 rescue teams taking part in search operations

More than 20-thousand people have been confirmed dead following the powerful earthquakes which hit southern Turkey and northern Syria. The Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has been touring devastated areas of his country for a second day where he promised to rebuild the regions within a year. At least 71-thousand people have been injured in Syria and Turkey. Despite a critical period have passed for finding survivors, people are still being found under the rubble as rescue efforts enter a fourth night. Sarah Morice reports