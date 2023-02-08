POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Thousands of Troops Deployed to Türkiye’s Quake-Hit Areas To Help With Rescue Efforts
Nearly one-hundred thousand rescue workers are racing against time, in their search for survivors from Monday's devastating earthquakes in southern Türkiye. Several thousand victims have already been pulled out of the rubble, as freezing temperatures and bad weather set in, making rescue attempts even more challenging. International aid teams from dozens of countries are already on the ground, as thousands of tonnes of aid and supplies make their way to the hardest hit areas. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in the epicentre of Kahramanmaras, where he addressed rescue workers and officials overseeing recovery operations. Guests: Durmus Aydin Secretary General of IHH David Alexander Professor of Emergency Planning and Management at UCL Kenan Akbayram Assistant Professor at Bingol University
February 8, 2023
