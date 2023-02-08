POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Rescue workers fight against time for people still trapped under rubble
The sheer scale of this disaster is becoming ever more apparent as the days go by. The affected area spans 10 provinces in Turkiye, and is home to at least 13 million people. That gives you some perspective of just have vast these search and rescue operations are. More humanitarian aid is arriving in the hardest-hit areas. Ali Mustafa reports. #TurkiyeQuakes #humanitarianaid
February 8, 2023
