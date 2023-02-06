World Share

Powerful 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Southern Türkiye

It's being called one of the most powerful earthquakes to have hit Türkiye in nearly a century. Felt by millions of people from as far away as Israel, the quake's epicentre was located in southern Türkiye. Dozens of aftershocks have followed. Major cities affected include Kahramanmaras, Adana, Malatya, Gaziantep and Diyarbakir, where thousands of buildings have been destroyed. Rescuers are also battling harsh weather conditions, as freezing temperatures make life difficult for survivors, too afraid to return home. Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, AFAD said the 7.7 magnitude quake struck at 4.17 am local time at a depth of 7 kilometers in the Pazarcik district. The initial quake was followed by powerful aftershocks, with several measuring over 6.0 in Gaziantep, a city of two million. The death toll for Türkiye and Syria stands at over 1,900 and is expected to climb in the coming days. International support is already pouring in, with several EU countries dispatching rescue teams to search for survivors. Guests: Kaan Saner Turkish Red Cresent Ali Pinar Seismologist at Bogazici University Tim Wright Professor at Leeds University