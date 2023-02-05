POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US to provide longer-range missiles in latest aid package
01:54
World
US to provide longer-range missiles in latest aid package
Senior Pentagon Strategist Robert Maginnis, the author of 8 national security and foreign policy books, joined us to discuss how the Biden administration is providing Ukraine with a new longer-range bomb as part of the $2.2 billion aid package. He explained the technicality of the Ground-Launched Small Diameter Bomb and how it comprises a precision-guided 250-pound bomb strapped to a rocket motor and fired from a ground launcher. #US #pentagon #Ukraine'sbattleplans
February 5, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?