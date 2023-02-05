POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Musharraf took control of Pakistan in a bloodless coup in 1999
Pakistan's former president, Pervez Musharraf, has died at the age of 79. He passed away in Dubai while getting treated for an illness at Dubai American Hospital. Musharraf was also a four-star general and head of the army, when he seized power in a bloodless coup, deposing Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, and leading the country from 1999 to 2008. Imtiaz Gul is the Executive Director at the Center for Research and Security Studies, is talked about his life, why General Pervez Musharraf found it necessary to exile himself to Dubai in 2016, and how Musharraf will be remembered. #obit #PervezMusharraf #pakistan
